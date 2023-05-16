What Farhana Producer SR Prabhu Tweeted About The Piracy Issue

Not long after Bollywood actress Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story landed in a controversy, another film whipped up a storm in Kollywood. Headlined by Aishwarya Rajesh, Farhana has become the talk of the town. Owing to the plot of the film, where Aishwarya essays the character of a Muslim woman, who goes beyond her beliefs for her children, certain Islamic organisations have objected to Farhana. Amid such controversies, the film’s producer S R Prabhu has commented on someone’s Twitter post. The person had been watching the pirated version of Farhana.

The original post was a screenshot of a person watching Farhana on their laptop. Along with the picture, the person even lauded actor Jithan Ramesh for his extraordinary performance in the film. The post has now been removed from the micro-blogging platform due to copyright issues. Re-sharing the tweet on his official handle, SR Prabhu lent his support for Farhana as he wrote, “Even if you watch a movie in piracy… you should grab it and appreciate it… " The producer further added the hashtag #SayNoToPiracy.

Farhana hit the silver screen on May 12 and soon landed in controversy. Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, Farhana is the story of a mother who is forced to take up a job at a call centre because of financial constraints and to give her children a livelihood. But, she is unaware that her road to freedom is embedded with a series of dangers.

Other than Aishwarya Rajesh and Jithan Ramesh, Farhana also stars K Selvaraghavan, Anumol K Manoharan, Aishwarya Dutta, and Sakthi Raj in important roles. According to a report by India Today, naysayers have alleged that the film has depicted the Muslim community incorrectly. Muslim organisation, the Indian National League (INL) labelled Farhana to be “anti-Islamic" too.

To provide security to Aishwarya amid the rising controversy of her latest release, a police force has been deployed outside the actress’ residence to provide her protection if the situation gets out of control. Reportedly, to avoid a controversy akin to that surrounding Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story, Aishwarya has been granted heavy security.