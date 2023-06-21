What! Gadar Director Listened To 50 Stories Before Finalising Sequel of Sunny Deol Starrer

While Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001, its sequel will now hit theatres in August 2023. Needless to say, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is one of the most awaited movies of the year. However, in a recent interview, the director of the film, Anil Sharma shared what took him 22 long years to make the sequel of this blockbuster. Sharma revealed he could not find a convincing story for Gadar 2 and therefore rejected 50 stories before finalising a script.

“I just didn’t want to use the brand name of ‘Gadar’ and ride on it," he told E-Times and then added, “I wanted a real story of Tara Singh and Sakina that goes ahead. I must have heard about 50 stories and they didn’t ring a bell."

Sharma further shared how he finally got the perfect story for Gadar 2 and told the entertainment portal, “One day, last year, Shaktimaan (Sharma’s co-writer and most trusted lieutenant) came home and asked me to come aside for 10 minutes, saying that he has a story for ‘Gadar 2’. He had a smile on his face and I could sense that he had cracked it. Shaktimaan is a man who knows when he is sure and when he is not- and having worked with him for so many years now, I knew that a justified cracker of a story was ready."