Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses. She has many blockbuster hits to her name and has worked with many big stars, including all three Khans of the Hindi film industry: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Katrina had to struggle during her early days to earn fame in the industry. Her debut film Boom, which was released in 2003, got embroiled in many controversies. She had to do some bold scenes with actor Gulshan Grover in this black-comedy thriller film. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan. According to reports, he caught Katrina locking lips with Gulshan Grover in a closed room. This made things awkward for all of them. The reason they were doing so was to prepare for a scene.

Katrina and Gulshan were scheduled to film an intimate scene in which the two were to share a passionate kiss. Before filming, the two had practised the lip lock for two hours in a closed room. Amitabh walked into the room and cheered for them, making things even more difficult for Gulshan, who was already nervous about shooting the scene. The scene that catapulted Katrina into the spotlight had to be cut from the film, as it was considered too bold for its time.

Later, Gulshan Grover openly talked about it. Katrina was not comfortable acknowledging it. According to sources, at that time when Katrina was asked about the same, she said, “What’s there to react in the first place? And what’s new about those scenes? Boom has always been all over the Internet. I don’t deny I have done the scenes in the past but I wasn’t comfortable."

Gulshan said in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that his infamous kissing scene with Katrina was exaggerated. He admitted that they had rehearsed the dialogue and the scene, but it wasn’t as bad as the gossip columns made it out to be.

When he was told that Katrina does not recognise the scene, Gulshan responded, “I am a more experienced actor and I have been in the industry for many years. I have never looked back. Mera yeh manna hai that jo kaam kardiya hai ek kalakaar ne ya koi tasveer khich gayi hai ya koi video ban gaya (I believe once artists have done something on record, its video or photos always stay), it’s a part of history and aapke dabane se ya na baat karne se koi fayda nahi hai (you can suppress it by not speaking about it, there’s no use). Every celebrity needs to acknowledge it. In the world of social media and electronic media, it will only magnify and not die down."

“With heroines, the problem was more to do with the fact that they didn’t look glamorous enough in their previous photos and videos when they started their careers as they felt they looked ‘behenji’ types. With time when you get more glamorous and your fashion charm increases, actresses don’t want their old pictures to circulate. I have gone to many agencies wherein I have heard that actresses want to get rid of older videos and pictures," he further added.

