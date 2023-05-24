What Happened When Reema Kagti Saw Actor Sohum Shah's Pic After COVID Lockdown

Several actors in the film industry have carved a special place in the hearts of the audience with distinct characters they have played throughout their careers. Actor Sohum Shah, who has acted in films such as Gulaab Gang, Maharani, The Big Bull, Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad, most recently appeared in Sonakshi Sinha’s series Dahaad. The actor, who plays inspector Kailash Paragi in the series, recently spoke with News18 Hindi in an exclusive interview.

The series was in process for a long time. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the shooting had to be halted. Soham explained that due to the lockdown, everyone returned home, and they, too, were staying with their Hanumangarh family in Rajasthan. His mother gave him a lot of parathas and sweets during this time and that resulted in his weight gain.

Advertisement

Later, all the stars were requested to send their pictures before starting the shoot. Soham said, “I had also given my photo. My bulky appearance got Reema (Kagti) worried. She requested that I lose weight right away. I was also working on Maharani at the time, and my character was in good health. In such a case, I lost a significant amount of weight in 10 to 15 days to fit into the role of a police officer."

Sohum Shah has played a variety of characters during his career, and each time he has surprised the audience. As an actor, it was the film Maharani that gave him a lot of joy. He said, “It gives me immense pleasure as an actor. I enjoy surprising the audience with my character. Although it is also a bit harmful to me because due to this I get less work."

On October 12, 2018, Sohum Shah’s film Tumbbad was released. Rahi Anil Barve co-wrote and directed this period horror drama. The unique aspect of this picture is that it was shot on a shoestring budget of only Rs 5 crore and grossed more than Rs 13 crore at the box office. “Rahi was working on the script of this film for a long period," Soham said. When he told me this story, I loved it and decided to make it. The character of Vinayak Rao was unique.

Regarding the film, Soham said, “No one was making a film on his idea. When he told me this story, I liked it very much and decided to make it. The film has received love from the audience and we are going to bring the second part of it. But we do not want to be in any hurry regarding this."