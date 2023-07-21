What Inspired Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha? Writer Reveals Interesting Details

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is currently garnering appreciation for its stellar performances and story writing. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film recently also entered Rs 100-crore club. In a recent interview, the film’s writer, Karan Shrikant Sharma opened up about how this love story is inspired by his parents’ relationship and his father’s habit of snoring too loud.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Karan said, “I have always been amused by the fact that how my mom sleeps so peacefully next to my dad, who has a snoring issue (laughs). I can’t sleep next to my dad, so I would always ask her, ‘How do you not get disturbed?!’ and she would tell me, ‘I don’t even hear it!’"

“For me, it showed compatibility, romance and is so endearing. I thought it is an interesting story to tell, but obviously, you can’t make it only about that. So I started penning down my thoughts, why does this girl not want to sleep next to this boy and from there it took me to different areas, and I figured out who these two characters were. But the genesis was snoring," he added.