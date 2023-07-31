What Is The Most And Least Expensive Thing In Ram Charan's Wardrobe

Ram Charan, known for his exceptional acting prowess and charismatic presence on the big screen, recently opened up about his minimalistic approach to fashion and his disinterest in the sneaker craze that has taken the world by storm. In a recent chat with Tanmay Bhat on Meesho’s YouTube channel ‘Style Mein Rehne Ka’, the actor shared some insights into his wardrobe choices, shedding light on both the least and most expensive items he holds.

When asked about the cheapest item in his wardrobe, Ram Charan humbly admitted, “It’s my ‘Charki banyan’. No, No, I do have a jockey banyan!" Later, when Tanmay inquired about the most expensive possession in his wardrobe, the actor revealed, “It is my watch. I don’t spend much on clothes."

However, what truly caught the attention of fans was the question of whether Ram Charan is a sneaker enthusiast, given the widespread fascination around it, especially among the younger generation. Ram Charan said “It’s just a topic that you want to see and hear when you are sitting with your nephews and niece. They will say, ‘Charan mama you saw that, that’s the new sneakers! How much is it? 50 thousand, five thousand!’ I said forget yaar, 500 dollars and I will think about it, not (spending) more than 250 dollars!" He added, “You’re wearing them on your feet. I can’t spend so much."