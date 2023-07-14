What Jhumka: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Race To Catch The Beat, Are Surprised By Karan Johar; Watch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has dropped a new song titled What Jhumka and it is a nod to the iconic song Jhoomka Gira Re sung by Asha Bhosle. The new song takes place at a signature Dharma film colourful and vibrant background set and it brings back Arijit Singh yet again. This time, he is singing the song with Jonita Gandhi.

In a fresh promotional video, Alia Bhatt aka Rani, and Ranveer Singh aka Rocky, can be seen dancing together to the beats of What Jhumka. They sport matching sweatshirts, with Alia wearing a blue one paired with blue shorts and Ranveer sporting a pink one with multicoloured trousers. The video features them rushing out of their car, entering an elevator and heading straight to the Dharma office, where their dance routine is interrupted by none other than the director of the movie, Karan Johar.