What Jhumka Song: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Join Arijit Singh To Give a Nod To Jhoomka Gira Re; Watch

What Jhumka Song Out: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has dropped a new song titled What Jhumka and it is a nod to the iconic song Jhoomka Gira Re sung by Asha Bhosle. The new song takes place at a signature Dharma film colourful and vibrant background set and it brings back Arijit Singh yet again. This time, he is singing the song with Jonita Gandhi.

In the music video, Ranveer and Alia are seen matching steps as they sing about jhumka. Karan Johar shared a glimpse of the music video on his Instagram handle, and since then fans had been eagerly waiting for the iconic ‘What Jhumka’. It is the second song to drop from the film, and just like the other song, Tum Kya Mile, it a visual treat to the audience.

As hinted in the teaser, the beats and catchy music of the song have a high chance of being the dance number of the year. The new song dropped just a few days after the film released the song Tum Kya Mile. Also sung by Arijit Singh, the track has Shreya Ghoshal singing for Alia Bhatt.

The vibrant music video has netizens comparing the onscreen couple, Ranveer and Alia’s chemistry in the song with Kajol and Shah Rukh. The lyrics and visuals of the music video have made everyone reminisce about the original flavour of Bollywood romantic dramas. The song has more than 45 million views on YouTube. Tum Kya Mile was composed by Pritam and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh.