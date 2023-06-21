Trends :Tiku Weds Sheru ReviewHema MaliniAdipurush CollectionRam CharanVijay Varma
What Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Loved To Wear

Puneeth Rajkumar was the superstar of the Kannada industry.

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 15:21 IST

Bengaluru, India

Puneeth Rajkumar loved to wear a T-shirt along with Blue jeans
Puneeth Rajkumar was a beloved superstar in the Kannada film industry, known for his shining presence and affectionately referred to as Appu by his fans. Aside from his movies, one aspect that often sparked discussions was his fashion sense. Let’s delve into the actor’s style.

Puneeth Rajkumar was renowned for his down-to-earth and modest nature, which translated into his simple attire choices. Whether it was a casual outing or a special event, he simply preferred dressing, often opting for plain t-shirts and jeans. Puneeth’s simplicity had a captivating explanation, unknown to many, which added to the allure of his persona.

This little-known aspect of Puneeth’s personality would undoubtedly inspire admiration and pride among his fans. Although only a few members of his father’s family were aware of this explanation, it remained largely unknown to the public.

Surprisingly, Puneeth Rajkumar had a deep appreciation for luxurious and expensive clothing. He would often indulge in purchasing and adorning himself with these extravagant garments. However, an incident occurred that changed Puneeth’s perspective.

One day, a devoted fan of Puneeth, decided to wear one of his expensive outfits. To Puneeth’s surprise, instead of feeling displeased or possessive about his attire, he experienced an overwhelming sense of joy.

Witnessing the fan in the clothes he had once worn made Puneeth realise that attaching too much importance to material possessions, even if acquired through great effort and expense, was unfair.

This realization prompted a drastic shift in Puneeth’s viewpoint. He began valuing his fans’ happiness and well-being more than the ostentatiousness of expensive clothing, and he recognized the deeper connection he had with them. Puneeth was inspired by this incident to adopt a more modest and down-to-earth lifestyle, which further strengthened his bond with his fans.

As a result, Puneeth embraced the practice of wearing his outfits multiple times in public without hesitation. These actions cemented his status as an immortal star, forever cherished by his adoring fans.

first published: June 21, 2023, 15:21 IST
