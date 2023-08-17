What Karthik Subbaraj Said About Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran Post Its OTT Release

Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran has been receiving a largely favourable response on OTT in addition to being a huge box office success. The superhero film directed by Madonne Ashwin started streaming on Amazon Prime on August 11 and since then many celebrities have poured in their share of praise for the film. Famous director Karthik Subbaraj is the most recent figure to express his fondness for the movie. Karthik posted a brief message on his X account, formerly Twitter, praising Maveeran as a well-written and professionally made movie.

Maaveeran is a superhero film with the politics of displacing slum dwellers of their homes with false promises of better living conditions as the backdrop. According to Karthik Subbaraj, the director has captured the politics of displacement very well in the movie and highlighted it in the best way possible. He called the fantasy part fun and the realistic parts hard-hitting and congratulated the entire team for making a really good movie