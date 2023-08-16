What Led To The Downfall Of Ameesha Patel’s Bollywood Career

Every young actor who enters Bollywood dreams of having a successful career, which gives them fame, money and a loyal fan base. Ameesha Patel is one such Bollywood actress who had a beautiful start in the film industry. After the first few films, she was unable to leave a mark. Ameesha entered the film industry with the film Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai in 2000, alongside Hrithik Roshan, which went on to become a superhit. After that, she did a Telugu film called Badri, which also proved to be successful.

In 2001, she was seen in the film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol. The film was a top-grossing, blockbuster hit of the year. Then she did films like Humraaz and Kya Yehi Pyaar in 2002, which flopped at the box office. Thereafter, her career witnessed a downward graph. A number of films which she starred in started to flop at the box office, like Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Kranti, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Mangal Pandey: The Rising and Thoda Pyaar, Thoda Magic.

According to reports, Ameesha Patel’s career saw a bad phase in 2003 and continued till 2006. In 2007, she did a film called Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, which became moderately successful. The same year she was seen in Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, alongside Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. This film proved to be a success, but Ameesha Patel’s role in it went unnoticed.