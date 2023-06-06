What Made Actress Sunaina Work In A South Film

Actress Sunaina will be seen in her next, titled Regina, which will hit the cinemas on June 23. Recently, the film’s song, and trailer were launched in Chennai. Sunaina, writer Bhava Chelladurai, director Venkat Prabhu, and others were among those who attended.

Sunaina plays the lead part in the film, which emphasises the heroine. “I come from a Hindi-speaking family," she added on the occasion. Simultaneously, she had never seen South Indian movies as a child. She mentioned how superstar Rajnikanth acted as her inspiration. “I was watching Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi. I decided to act in South Indian cinema only after watching the film".