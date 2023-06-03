What Made It Became Difficult For Gunda Fame Mukesh Rishi To Get Roles In Bollywood

Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi was once upon a time synonymous with pure dread on the big screen. His towering height, muscular physique and impeccable facial expressions made him one of the most terrifying antagonists in films. He also became a pop culture icon with his role as Bulla in the film Gunda. In fact, Gunda is considered one of those rare films that fall into the category of ‘so bad that it’s good’.

Mukesh Rishi, born in Jammu, has held a job in Fiji and also worked as a model in New Zealand before appearing in films. His first role was as the chief antagonist in Gardish, starring Jackie Shroff. His intimidating presence made filmmakers take notice of him and he appeared as the villain in many movies like Judwaa, Ghatak, Baazi, Indian and many more. He played a positive role for the first time in his life in the movie Sarfarosh, which brought him critical acclaim.

However, with the advent of the 2000s, a change in trend in Bollywood made offers for him dry up. No more was a physically strong intimidating villain required in films and actors stopped being typecast in villain roles. Many leading men played antagonists in films as well.

When offers in Hindi films dried up, he set his sight on the South, where the trend of an imposing villain still existed. He joined a list of non-Telugu speaking actors like Sharat Saxena, Rahul Dev, Sonu Sood and Sayaji Shinde who established themselves as leading villains in Telugu films. He has appeared in films featuring top-league actors like Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Mukesh Rishi has worked in about 180 films including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Kannada and Bhojpuri languages. He also made his Marathi debut last year by playing the role of the famed Bijapur general Afzal Khan who was killed by Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Sher Shivraj.