Marathi actress Madhurani Prabhulkar has tasted immense success playing the role of Arundhati Deshmukh in the daily soap, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. This character has made her popular to the extent that she has won several awards for brilliant acting in this show. Initially, she was awarded by Star Pravah under the category of Best Personality and Best On-Screen Mother. This year too, Star Pravah awarded her for her role in the show. This time she won Maharashtra’s Best Character Award. Winning this award is no mean feat for Madhurani and she is on cloud nine with this achievement. She has expressed her happiness on Instagram.

Madhurani thanked Star Pravah, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’s director Rajan Shahi and the scriptwriter of the show, Namita Vartak for this success. She also expressed gratitude to director Ravindra Karmakar and dialogue writer Mugdha Godbole. She completed the note thanking the entire cast and crew associated with Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. According to Madhurani, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has been successful only due to the contribution of the entire team. Alongside the post, she also attached three photos of herself, holding the awards.

Followers and colleagues from the film industry were extremely happy with this milestone achieved by Madhurani. RJ Smita Ranadive congratulated Madhurani on this success. Actors Apurva Gore, Reshma Shinde, Niranjan Kulkarni and Rupali Bhosale have also wished her. Niranjan and Rupali are Madhurani’s co-actors from Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Others also showered heart emoticons and commented that Madhurani deserves these awards.

Fans feel that Madhurani’s acting is one of the important factors, which have made Aai Kuthe Kay Karte the most-watched daily soap. The recent track showed her character Arundhati tying the nuptial knot with her college friend Ashutosh (Omkar Govardhan). As shown in the serial, Arundhati has taken this decision after surviving an abusive marriage with her husband Anirudh Deshmukh (Milind Gawali). A lot of difficulties were shown in this marriage, and Anirudh has gone to the extent of threatening the couple as well. Finally, their marriage has happened and this has been loved by viewers. Some have taken objection to the current track and commented that the writers of the serial are showing an illogical storyline. According to them, Arundhati is a mother and cannot be shown breaking the wedlock.

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte can be watched on Star Pravah at 7:30 PM from Monday to Friday.

