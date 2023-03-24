Telugu actor Manoj Manchu got married to Bhuma Mounika Reddy on March 3, 2023. Their close friends and family members, including Manoj’s father and veteran actor Mohan Babu, attended the wedding. People on social media expressed astonishment when Mohan Babu attended the wedding ceremony. Various media reports claimed that the actor wasn’t pleased with this match and didn’t want to go to the ceremony. Mounika is the daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politician Bhuma Nagi Reddy, which is said to be the reason for the disagreement, according to reports.

However, in a recent interview, Mohan Babu settled the dust on such reports and refuted such claims. Pedarayudu actor called the reports useless and just a rumour. Mohan Babu said that he does not care who says what and considers such rumours fake and useless. In his statement, he cited an instance of an elephant walking on the road and dogs barking.

Advertisement

It is well known that Mohan Babu and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu have been at odds for a while. Mohan was initially a member of the TDP but Chandrababu expelled him due to disciplinary problems. There were rumours that Mohan Babu wouldn’t attend the wedding because of this but he attended the ceremony happily despite their differences. Social media is exploding with bridal photos of Manoj and Bhuma.

This was the second marriage for Manoj Manchu and Bhuma Mounika Reddy. Manoj was earlier married to Pranathi Reddy, a business analyst. However, they parted ways in 2019 citing some personal differences. On the other hand, Bhuma Mounika Reddy was earlier married to a Bengaluru-based businessman Ganesh Reddy. The duo was blessed with a boy. Despite this, they parted ways because of unspecified reasons.

Following these splits, Manoj and Mounika both decided to start over in their personal lives again. During Ganesh Chaturthi, they were first noticed at a Ganesh mandap in Sitaphalmandi, Hyderabad. At that time, there were also social media rumours about their relationship.

Read all the Latest Movies News here