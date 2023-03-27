Tamil actor Kishore DS skyrocketed to fame after starring in the 2009 Pandiraj directorial Pasanga as a child artist. The 28-year-old received multiple plaudits for his impressive performance in the Tamil children’s film, after which he went on to star in a wide range of movies, including Goli Soda, Sagaa, and House Owner.

Now, Kishore has entered another new phase in his life on the personal front. The Pasanga fame tied the nuptial knot with his long-time beau, Tamil television actress Preethi Kumar on March 23. Pictures of the newlyweds are currently flooding social media, with an outpour of congratulatory messages.

Preethi, who is quite popular in the entertainment industry, is four years older than Kishore. Soon after their marriage, the couple came under the radar of trolls. A certain section of social media users pointed out their 4-year age gap, passing harsh remarks on the lovebirds. Now, in a recent interview with the YouTube channel Little Talks, Kishore finally broke his silence on the age difference.

Speaking about his marriage, Kishore revealed that his marriage with Preethi was conducted with complete support and “consent" from either of their families. Emphasizing the fact that age is just a number, Kishore clapped back at the online haters as he said, “Our families have consent over it (the marriage). I have only one thing to say to all those who talk about age. If you got a girl as I got, you definitely wouldn’t talk like this."

In the pictures circulating on Instagram, Kishore was captured giving an affectionate kiss to Preethi. The pair were decked up in traditional attire. While Kishore donned an all-white kurta-pyjama, Preethi was draped in a gorgeous, embroidered, red-bordered saree, having subtle floral patterns. She teamed up her wedding avatar with statement golden jewellery. Check out the snap here:

Speaking about Kishore DS, the Tamil star recently bagged the prestigious Tamil Nadu State award in the Best Child Artist category from the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian for his compelling performance in Pasanga.

Meanwhile, Kishore’s wife Preethi made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Tamil-language serial Office, that aired on Vijay TV. She was also a part of another serial including Lakshmi Kalyanam, Keladi Kanmani, Valli, and Kopurangal Saaivathillai.

