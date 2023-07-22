What Raj B Shetty Said In His Appreciation Note For Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’s Team

The recently-released Kannada movie Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is receiving a positive response from the audience. This campus comedy-drama movie is equipped with funny dialogues and shocking twists. Now, adding to the list of optimistic reviews, actor-director Raj B Shetty penned down a gratitude note for the makers of this film. He appreciated the film’s director Nithin Krishnamurthy’s approach to cinema and thanked him for dispelling the notion that superstars are the essential element for inviting Kannada audiences to theatres. He uploaded the letter on Instagram. In the note, Raj B Shetty appreciated the team of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare for presenting a funny story with a well-written narrative.

He mentioned in his note: “We used to believe that there is frustration among people as there is a lack of Kannada audience for whom we can release Kannada movies in theatres. I am very happy that our trust proved to be false for the first time."

Raj B Shetty also thanked the makers for efficiently eliminating the notion of the availability of superstars to bring the audience into theatres. Later, he appreciated the concept of the movie and admired the courage of the makers to present such a movie. He called such films a necessity for the development of cinema. “Dreams should not fear capital, dreams should not have burden of ready formulas, dreams should not be like a business" added Raj B Shetty in his post.