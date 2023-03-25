The 14th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival is here. On March 23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the festival at PVR Cinemas, Orion Mall in Rajajinagar. Over 200 films will be screened at Orion Mall, Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari, and Dr Raj Bhavana in Chamrajpet. Fans are expected to flock to the venues from March 24 to 30 to watch films in various genres.

Vijayendra Prasad, the father of world-renowned film director Rajamouli, spoke at the Bangalore International Film Festival’s opening ceremony. He expressed his love for Karnataka. He claimed that my son Rajamouli rose to international prominence due to the kindness of his Kannada mother. Along with whistles from the audience, CM Bommai and other ministers applauded Vijayendra Prasad’s speech.

Vijayendra Prasad said that if you are born, you should be born on Kannada land if you step on Kannada soil. “I didn’t have the luck, but I had another fate as I got married here and my kids were born here," he added. Vijayendra Prasad was born and brought up at Kovvur in Andhra Pradesh.

He said, “Two things make me happy to be here. First of all, I have come to a place where I have spent ten years of my life. Another thing is that the tributes that should have been paid to the Kannada film industry for many years are now being submitted. Kannada cinema has shown its strength and talent through the movies KGF 1, KGF 2 and Kantara. I wish that the Kannada film industry continues to spread its talent to the world again and again."

Thanking CM Bommai, Vijayendra Prasad also praised Ashok Kashyap, the film festival organising committee leader, saying, “My salute to you, R. Ashok, who is ruling Srikanna Nadu and doing many good things for our film industry."

