What South Actress Parvathy Said About Vikram’s Thangalaan

Parvathy Thiruvothu, one of the lead actors in Vikram’s upcoming film Thangalaan, shared an emotional note on Instagram as she wrapped up filming for the project. Thangalaan is a period drama epic directed by Pa Ranjith and features a star-studded cast including Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Malavika Mohanan, and Daniel Caltagirone.

In her Instagram post, Parvathy shared a quote that resonated with her experience working on the film, emphasizing the importance of truth over love, money, and fame. She expressed how every aspect of her performance in the film stripped away her walls and masks, leaving only the truth behind. Parvathy described the experience as a crucial homecoming.

Thangalaan is said to be inspired by the real-life events of the Kolar Gold Fields that occurred several decades ago. The film revolves around the land politics between tribal communities and colonial powers. The project aims to delve into this historical context and bring it to life on the silver screen.

Earlier, Vikram had to temporarily pause shooting for the film due to a rib injury sustained during rehearsals. However, he has now rejoined the team for the final leg of shooting, which is expected to last around 10 days. Following the completion of filming, the post-production phase will commence.

Malavika Mohanan, another lead actress in the film, also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the extensive makeup and costume process she undergoes for her character. She acknowledged the challenge of sitting still for 4-5 hours daily but expressed her dedication to portraying the role effectively.