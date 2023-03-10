Director Vetrimaaran’s much-awaited film Viduthalai Part 1’s trailer was released recently. The film, featuring Vijay Sethupathi as a teacher and Soori as a cop, is gearing up for release soon. Going by trailer, this film shows Vijay’s character Perumaal Vaathiyaar’s fight against the cops for torturing women in the name of investigation. The audio launch of this film took place on Wednesday, March 8.

At the audio launch, Vetrimaaran thanked everyone in the crew including Vijay for contributing their hundred per cent to the film. Vetrimaaran said that he was able to raise his voice on politics and other important matters concerning citizens in this film due to support from Vijay. According to him, Vijay believed in his vision and the character designed for him.

Vetrimaaran also thanked Viduthalai Part 1’s producers for supporting him, despite the fact that he faced a fund crunch after the first phase of shooting was over. According to him, he had exhausted the initially decided amount of Rs 4 crore in the first phase of shooting only. Still, the producers supported him and didn’t let the financial aspect become a roadblock in the making of the film.

He was also thankful to the other crew members who devoted their time and energy towards the making of his film, despite facing a lot of difficulties during shooting. After thanking everyone, he also cracked a joke with Soori, saying that the actor was called for a shoot with the promise of relieving him after 8 days only; but the shoot went on for a long. This amusing anecdote left the media professionals present at the audio launch in splits.

Soori also couldn’t help laughing and said that it was one of the most prestigious moments in his life to working with a director like him. Soori said that he had waited for a chance to work under the direction of Vetrimaaran for a long time. Now, he is happy after seeing his dream getting accomplished.

Renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja also lavished praise on Vetrimaaran. According to Ilaiyaraaja, he has been associated as a composer for many films now; but he said the kind of subject Vetrimaaran has brought forward in his film has never been seen to date.

