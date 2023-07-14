What's Common Between Ram Charan And Vishnu Manchu

Two of the prominent faces of the Telugu film industry are Ram Charan and Vishnu Manchu. Ram Charan is the son of superstar Chiranjeevi, while Vishnu Manchu’s father is actor-producer Mohan Babu. Both these young stars belong to the film background and chose to walk in their father’s footsteps by earning a reputation for themselves in the industry. Ram Charan’s fame and recognition touched new heights with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also won the prestigious Oscar Award for its music. At the same time, Vishnu Manchu recently got elected as the President of the Movie Artistes’ Association (MAA). Now, he is gearing up to make a comeback in the films. Apart from these similarities, the duo also hold a record that very few from their generation have made. Want to know what we are talking about? Read on.

Vishnu Manchu worked in the movie Rowdy with his father Mohan Babu, which is helmed by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. It was released in 2014 and opened to mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. The audience loved seeing Vishnu and Mohan Babu’s equation on the silver screen. The duo worked together again in 2022 with director Diamond Ratnababu for the Son of India movie. This time, Vishnu was the producer, while his father was cast as the lead actor. A Telugu actor producing a film, with his father in it, is rare. This rare record was also made by Ram Charan.