When A 21-Year-Old Aamir Khan Secretly Married Reena Dutta

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known for his eye for detail and hence referred to as Mr Perfectionist. In his career spanning over three decades, the actor has delivered many hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lagaan, Sarfarosh, Dangal, 3 Idiots, Taare Zameen Par and many others. As much as his professional life was the talk of the town, his personal life was equally in the limelight too, especially his relationships.

Aamir Khan started his career as an assistant director to his uncle, Nasir Hussain. Soon, he turned to act and went on to become one of the finest actors in the country. But, reportedly, Aamir got secretly married before he entered the films and disclosed it after two years of marriage. He tied the nuptial knot at the age of 21 with his girlfriend Reena Dutta, who was 19 years old. The news of his marriage was not even known to his family members. Reportedly, the actor had revealed that he did not want to stir any controversy regarding his marriage. But, in an attempt to keep it a secret, things went downhill.

Aamir Khan was shooting for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak along with Juhi Chawla when he took his wedding vows with Reena Dutta. His father, Tahir Hussain and uncle Nasir Hussain were shocked when they heard the news and decided to keep it under wraps because the film was yet to be released, and the news of Aamir Khan’s marriage may affect his career.

There was also a lot of tension between the two families, which made marriage seem an impossible task. Hence, the duo decided to keep their wedding a hush-hush matter. However, Reena Dutta’s sister got suspicious and even threatened the Mann actor that she would reveal the secret to her family. After her sister’s threat, Reena reached her husband’s house and informed his father about their marriage. Aamir’s father readily accepted her as his daughter-in-law.

On the other hand, when Reena Dutta’s father, who was a senior officer in Air India, learned of the wedding, he was extremely shocked and had to be admitted to the hospital. During this time, Aamir Khan became the doting son-in-law as he devoted his time to taking care of his father-in-law and finally got his blessings.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s marriage lasted for almost 16 years and together they have had two children- Ira and Junaid Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002, but continue to be friends.

