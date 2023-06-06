When A Cameraman Called Shreyas Talpade 'Panauti' During Serial Audition

Shreyas Talpade has carved a massive fan base among the audience with films like Iqbal, Welcome to Sajjanpur, and others. But, there was a time when he had to face tough times in the initial days of his career. He has recalled one of those incidents in the talk show Khupte Tithe Gupte hosted by Avadhoot Gupte. Zee Marathi Official has shared a promo of Shreyas’s episode on Instagram. This episode will be telecast on Zee Marathi on June 11 at 09:00 PM.

Shreyas told Avadhoot that he was called to give auditions for one of the serials. The actor said that he was about to speak his dialogue when the cameraman asked him to pause for a moment. According to Shreyas, the cameraman had told him that there was a technical problem that could not be fixed even after a long time. The actor remembered the cinematographer calling him Panauti (unlucky or bad omen) for this. The Golmaal Again actor said that he didn’t know how to react since he didn’t have any work in hand at that time. Fans have loved the promo and many of them commented that Shreyas has now come a long way since that incident.