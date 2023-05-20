When A Chinese Man Who Wanted To Marry Asha Parekh Camped Outside Her House

Being a big celebrity brings one a lot of fame, love and adulation but there is always a flip side to the coin. Actors are also brutally trolled and in worst cases, they can be stalked by fans who act downright creepy. Many actors and actresses have had to face this and it is not just today’s celebrities who have got stalked at some point in their lives. Many yesteryear actors and actresses were also subjected to the same by desperate fans. Legendary yesteryear actress Asha Parekh had to once endure a similar ordeal.

Asha Parekh once recalled having to hide in her car as she drove past the gate to her house because a “creepy" fan had set up camp in front of her house. She revealed this in an interview in 2017. The fan was a Chinese man who kept tabs on her day and night and used to notice when she went in and out of her house. The man wanted to marry the actress and used to loudly proclaim his love for her. When the actress’ neighbours would intervene, asking him to leave, he used to brandish a knife at them and say, “If you come close, I will kill you. I have come to marry her."

Advertisement

After repeated attempts to keep the man away, Asha Parekh had to ultimately inform the police. She directly called up the police commissioner and informed him about the same. The man was arrested and taken to Arthur Road jail, However, the fan’s persistence did not end there. Asha Parekh said that she received regular letters from the fan from inside the jail to bail him out. The actress ignored these letters, but she described the entire episode as “creepy".

Asha Parekh worked on a number of films including Teesri Manzil, Do Badan, Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon and Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai. With Dil Deke Dekho, she made her film debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in 1959. The veteran actress never married.