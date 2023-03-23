Nani is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited pan-India film Dasara on March 30. He is currently busy with the promotions of his film. In one of the promotional interviews, he recalled his struggling days as an assistant director. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nani remembered how the people would hurl a lot of cuss words at him because he was an AD. He said that he faced this problem especially because he was a clap assistant. According to Nani, people feel that they have got the right to say anything to assistants because they have no power on film sets.

He told the portal that at one point a filmmaker had even insulted him in front of the whole crew. The director told Nani that he doesn’t have what is required to be a filmmaker. Nani felt extremely hurt at that time.

The promotions of Dasara went a notch higher when the official video of its song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan was launched on March 22. Rendered by Santhosh Narayanan, Kasarla Shyam has penned the lyrics of this high-energy number. Singers like Rahul Sipligunj and Gotte Kanakavva have provided vocals to Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan. The song shows people enjoying themselves after drinking liquor.

Actor Rana Daggubati also attended the song launch event as a special guest. Rana and Nani danced to the song, along with the film’s female lead Keerthy Suresh. With only a day of its release, Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan has gained favourable reviews from cine buffs and garnered more than 8,00, 000 views. Fans have loved the foot-tapping music and Nani’s moves on this number.

Fans are also awaiting the release of Dasara; because according to them, it is a refreshing change from his earlier romantic films. Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar will essay key roles in Dasara.

