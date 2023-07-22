When A Dubai Fan Thought Zeenat Aman Was Parveen Babi

The 70s and 80s were an era of Bollywood dominated by legendary actresses who left an indelible mark on the industry. Two such reigning queens of the silver screen were Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman, who enthralled their audiences with their impeccable acting skills and mesmerising beauty. Their on-screen presence brought glamour to the industry in their unique ways, and they were considered among the finest actors of their time. Such was the charm of both of them that often people got confused due to the uncanny resemblance.

Parveen Babi, hailing from Junagadh, Gujarat, was not only an icon for her glamorous acting but also renowned for her impeccable fashion sense. She started her journey in the industry as a model and made her debut in the film Charitra in 1973. Although the movie did not fare well, it opened doors for Parveen Babi to feature in commercially successful films. Her breakthrough came with the cult classic Deewar, where she portrayed the character of Anita, a prostitute. From there on, she delivered memorable performances in films like Majboor, Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag, Kaala Patthar, Namak Halaal, Kala Sona, Chandi Sona, and Dil… Akhir Dil Hai.