When A Fan Barged Into Pooja Bedi's House With Her Auctioned Bikini

Fans treat their favourite stars like Gods and do everything possible to express their love for them. But there are times when followers are disillusioned with the personal space of a celebrity and a similar incident had occurred with Pooja Bedi. The actress revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that a fan had barged into her house holding her bikini.

Pooja said that in those times there was no internet and fans would meet the actors personally. She had encountered one such crazy fan who kept his name Anais as it was the name of her favourite perfume. Pooja added that he was creepy and would call her 10000 times a day.

The actress shared that she tried to track him down with the help of the Telephone Department, but he was smart and called her from different numbers. The actress revealed that he would often write letters in blood. Pooja also shared that one day he barged into her home holding her bikini from the film, Lootera. She shared that he kept troubling her till she got married. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actress was quoted as saying, “My bikini from Lootera was auctioned, and he bought it, when asked why he bought it he said, “I could hug her bikini if not her". I sat him down and tried to make him understand calmly, but he troubled me for the longest time till I got married."

Pooja Bedi last played the role of Zoya Batra’s mother in the film Comedy Couple directed by Nachiket Samant. It revolves around a Gurgaon-based couple Deep Sharma (Saqib Saleem) and Zoya Batra (Shweta Basu Prasad) living together. Their relationship suffers a setback due to the habit of lying incessantly. The audience appreciated the movie and it is currently streaming on Zee5.

Pooja Bedi got married to Farhan Furniturewalla on May 6, 1994. The couple had dated for three-and-a-half years before tying the nuptial knot. They are the parents of Alaya Furniturewalla and Omar Furniturewalla. The couple divorced on Valentine’s Day in 2003 after being together for 12 years.