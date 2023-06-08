When A Female Fan Worked As House Help At Govinda's Home Just To Stay Closer To Him

Bollywood actor Govinda was one of the most bankable actors in Hindi cinema back in the 90s. The actor was a brilliant dancer and had impeccable comic timing and comic timings. His charming personality made him popular among the audience, especially with his female fans who wanted to marry him. Recently, speaking in an interview Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja narrated a bizarre incident as one of the actor’s female fans, who was from a well-to-do family had worked at their residence as a house help to stay closer to the actor.

It is worth noting that during that time, the power couple had kept their marriage a secret for almost a year. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Govinda shared that the fan was from a well-off family. “One day I saw her standing outside my house. I asked her, ‘Do you want a job? Ask my mother, she only looks after all the work at home’. My mother gave her the job of house help," he added.

The Raja Babu actor added that she was not efficient in her work but used to get active once he was at home. Sunita had observed the change in her behaviour and sensed something was off with her.

Sunita continued the tale and shared that one day, she was talking over the phone with her dad. “I came to know that she comes from a big family and her father has eight cars. But since she was a huge fan of Govinda, she only wanted to be with him," she shared.