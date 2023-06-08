When A Fight Scene Between Anil Kapoor and Gulshan Grover Took An Unexpected Twist

Subhash Ghai’s directorial venture Ram Lakhan proved to be a massive box-office success. The film, released on 27th January 1989, featured an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rakhee Gulzar, Gulshan Grover, Amrish Puri, and Paresh Rawal in significant roles. In the film, Anil Kapoor portrayed the character of Lakhan, while Gulshan Grover was chosen to play the role of Kesariya Vilayati, also known as Badman.

Backed by Ashok Ghai and Subhash Ghai, the film centres around the narrative of two brothers who separate due to conflicting ideologies, but eventually find themselves rescuing one another as the story unfolds. With music composed by Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar and Pyarelal Ram Prasad Sharma, the cinematography of the film is handled by Ashok Mehta.

This movie turned out to be a turning point in Anil Kapoor’s career. It helped him establish a distinct identity among the audience and brought him remarkable success. Meanwhile, Gulshan Grover, who played the role of gangster ‘Kesariya Vilayati’ in the film, also gained considerable fame during that time. Due to his iconic dialogues, Gulshan Grover became widely known as Badman.

Advertisement

However, the major highlight that grabbed headlines was the heated argument between the main character, Anil Kapoor, and the antagonist, Gulshan Grover. Following the completion of the shooting, Gulshan Grover went to Anil Kapoor’s residence and unleashed a verbal attack on him. Anil Kapoor, in turn, responded with equal intensity. As a result of this incident, Anil and Gulshan refrained from communicating or collaborating for nearly seven years. Eventually, Boney Kapoor intervened and both apologized to each other. Subsequently, they worked together in the film 1996 Loafer.

Reason Behind The Quarrel