When A 'Nervous' Shahid Kapoor Spoiled Karisma's Le Gayi

Shahid Kapoor entered Bollywood in 2003 with the film Ishq Vishk. However, before his debut, the actor made an on-screen appearance as a background dancer in the song Dil To Pagal Hai with Karisma Kapoor. He also appeared in popular songs like Aishwarya Rai’s Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave and Karisma Kapoor’s Le Gayi. In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor recalled his old days and admitted that he has no ‘favourite’ memory.

“Dil To Pagal Hai was really nervousal… I have no favourite memories. My hair was bouncing around too much and I was spoiling the shot so I was really nervous. I had just joined Shiamak’s troupe, so I was probably one of the rookies there. I was just nervous all the time. I was a nervous wreck, just hoping I don’t mess things up," Shahid Kapoor told Radio Nasha.

Shahid Kapoor, reflecting on his experience of working with Aishwarya Rai, described it as a mix of both the “worst and the best day of my life at that time." He recalled his involvement in the song Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave from the movie Taal. Shahid shared a behind-the-scenes incident where he encountered an accident on the shoot day while riding his motorcycle.

He said, “No one knows this, but that day I met with an accident. I used to ride my motorcycle and I fell off it. So, I remember I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off and I was like, what just happened with me? And that was the day this happened with me. I’ll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time."