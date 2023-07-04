When Aamir Khan Admitted To 'Cheating' In A Relationship: 'I Don't Cover My Hickey'

Aamir Khan, the perfectionist of Bollywood, is very frank when comes to speaking his mind. And this old video of Koffee With Karan is an example. The actor had graced one of the seasons in which he admitted to cheating in a relationship. Well, he made some other revelations too.

Right from cheating in a relationship to covering his hickeys to even showering with Kiran Rao, the star revealed a lot. In the first two episodes of season 6, Aamir is seen enjoying some Koffee shots with Karan. He can be seen answering all of Karan’s questions. When KJo asked Aamir if he has showered with anyone, the superstar answered saying, he showers with his wife Kiran all the time. Hmm and not just that, when the actor was asked if he has, ‘Used make up to cover a hickey?’, Aamir says, “I don’t cover my hickeys". Karan admits that he has. And then he asked him if he has cheated being in a relationship, Aamir admitted.

Watch the episode here: