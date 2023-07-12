When Actor Sanjeev Kumar Asked Gulzar To Stop Chewing Paan

Late Haribhai Jariwala, popularly known as Sanjeev Kuma, was one of the towering and charismatic personalities in Indian cinema. Many of his films are greatly admired in Indian cinema, especially the collaborations with Gulzar. These are the most revered projects of his career such as Mausam, Aandhi, Angoor, Koshish and Parichay.

There is an interesting anecdote related to the 1972 film Parichay in which Sanjeev Kumar played a cameo role. During the shooting of the song Beeti Na Bitai Raina, reportedly Sanjeev Kumar had a bout of cough but still he completed his shot in a single take. According to the reports, Gulzar was impressed with Hari bhai’s (Sanjeev Kumar was lovingly called by this name) natural acting and said that he can ask him for anything today. He thought that Hari Bhai would probably ask for a holiday but Sanjeev Kumar had something else on his mind. Reportedly, he didn’t like Gulzar’s habit of chewing paan and requested him to stop doing that. Gulzar was stunned for a moment but then never ate paan again.