The Hindi film industry is replete with the names of actors who failed to make it big. When talking about such actors, cine buffs might remember the name Sumeet Saigal. A former Bollywood actor, Sumeet remained active in the world of showbiz from 1987 to 1995. He failed to establish himself as an actor in the industry. During this time, his marriage with actress Shaheen Banu also ended due to rumours of his romantic relations with Farah Naaz. Sumeet later tied the nuptial knot with Farah. Despite a setback on the both professional and personal front, Sumeet remained undeterred. Here’s how his luck favoured him and his life took a turn after a string of misfortune.

Sumeet Saigal decided to start his career afresh in the industry as a producer after marrying Farah. Currently, he owns a production company titled Sumeet Arts, which dubs films made in other languages into Hindi. Reportedly, the company is doing well in the business and Sumeet has finally received success in the industry as a producer.

Advertisement

Sumeet is happy on the personal front as well. He is enjoying his family life with Farah and his daughter Sayyeshaa Saigal (Sumeet and Shaheen’s daughter). Farah’s son Fateh Randhawa (her and Vindu Dara Singh’s son) also lives with them. Farah was previously married to Vindu, but they divorced later.

Reportedly, Sumeet and Farah’s children are also gradually establishing their position in the film industry. Sayyeshaa has essayed key roles in films like Vanamagan and Yuvarathnaa. Recently, her fans were on cloud nine when they saw that she was going to perform an item number in the Silambarasan TR-starrer Pathu Thala. A report published on TellyChakkar.com a long time ago said that Fateh would be launched by Karan Johar with a key role in Dostana 2.

Coming back to Sumeet, fans still remember him for his charming looks, which made him the heartthrob of the 90s. Despite mostly playing supporting characters with actors like Govinda, and Sanjay Dutt, followers recall his noteworthy contributions to the film industry. He last portrayed a key role in the film Samaya Kheluchhi Chaka Bhaunri.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News here