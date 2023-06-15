When Actors Embraced Parenthood in Their 40s and 50s

Celebrities are challenging societal norms by embracing parenthood later in life, between the ages of 40 and 50. Notable figures who have become parents at this age include Aamir Khan and Prabhu Deva. In recent times, it has become increasingly common for individuals, especially celebrities, to choose parenthood even at the age of 50. Let’s find out:

Prabhu Deva, a well-known choreographer, has become a parent for the second time. The 50-year-old director-actor and his wife Himani have announced the birth of their first child, a baby daughter. Prabhu Deva has three sons from his first marriage to Ramlatha and a daughter from his second marriage to Himani.

Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena founder, has become a father for the fourth time when his wife Anna Lezhneva gave birth to a newborn boy.

Dil Raju, 51, has become a proud parent for the second time. He also has a daughter from his first marriage, Hanshita Reddy. The film producer was previously married to Anitha, who died in 2017 from a heart arrest. In the year 2020, Raju married Tejaswini.

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena have two children, Junaid and Ira. He wished to relive the joys of fatherhood with his second wife, Kiran Rao. Azad Rao Khan, the couple’s kid, was born through IVF surrogacy. Azad was born when Aamir was 46 years old.

Shah Rukh Khan, at the age of 46, Bollywood’s King Khan embraced parenthood once more. He and his family were blessed with a small toddler, AbRam, through IVF surrogacy, who is always seen hanging around with his big brother and sister, Aryan and Suhana.

Sanjay Dutt, the partnership of Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt had many ups and downs, but it also produced two lovely children, Shahraan and Iqra. When Sanjay Dutt and Manyata were gifted with twins, he was 51 years old.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui On his 41st birthday, he received the greatest present of his life: his son, Yaani Siddiqui.

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan desired a second child 10 years after the birth of their first kid, Nirvaan. Sohail was 42 years old when the couple had their second son, Yohan, via IVF surrogacy.

Prakash Raj, one of the most successful heroes in South India and a favourite Bollywood villain, needs no introduction. With his ex-wife, Lalitha Kumari, he has three children. Later, in 2010, he married choreographer Pony Verma and had his son, Vedhanth, at the age of 50.

Manoj Bajpayee is a two-time National Film Award winner who has mastered the art of acting. In 2006, he married actress Neha Bajpai, and they received their daughter, Ava, when he was 42 years old.