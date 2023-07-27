When Actress Shikha Malhotra Suffered Paralysis While Working As Nurse During Covid-19 Pandemic

Actress Shikha Malhotra proved her acting mettle in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Fan, Lucky Kabootar, and several other ventures. However, she went through a rough phase in life and suffered a brain stroke that left her paralysed. All this started when she volunteered to serve as a nurse in the BMC hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the reports, she has completed her education in the nursing course and then made her foray into acting. She worked as a nurse for a year in the hospital but unfortunately was infected with the coronavirus. She suffered a brain stroke as well while recovering from the infection that led to paralysis as well. She had to consume a lot of steroids to treat the health issues that left a negative impact on her body. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has informed this in an Instagram post.

She gained a lot of weight as well but didn’t lose courage. She had to spend a lot of time recovering from these health issues and is finally back to her work. Photos of her fitness transformation have surfaced on social media that left the viewers in awe. Shikha shared these pictures on Instagram as well and wrote that God only helps those who have the willpower to tackle all the obstacles in their life.

Shikha wrote that she is starting her journey as an actress from point zero again. She requested the viewers to watch her film Kaanchli on the Youtube channel of Ultra Movies Parlour. The actress assured the fans that she will prove her acting prowess in any project.

Kaanchli premiered on December 11, 2020, and has received 2 Million views till now. The audience appreciated the movie and one of them commented that the film has an amazing plot that is depicted wonderfully by the director Dedipya Joshii. The audience also applauded the acting prowess of the star cast i.e.- Sanjay Mishra, Shikha Malhotra, Nareshpal Singh Chouhan & Lalit Parimoo. Shobha Chandra Pareekh, Shobha Devi, and Vidya Prakash also acted in this film.