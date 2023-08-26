When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wore 200 Kg Of Real Gold For This Movie

Renowned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrated worldwide for her Miss World title and captivating beauty, has long served the audiences with her charm. Director Ashutosh Gowariker sought to capture her ethereal allure on the silver screen, casting her as the iconic Queen Jodhaa in the film Jodhaa Akbar.

Released in 2008, Jodhaa Akbar starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, Nikitin Dheer, and others. The chemistry between Aishwarya and Hrithik garnered praise, and their regal personas resonated strongly. What remains lesser known is the effort that went into adorning Aishwarya to exude the royal elegance befitting her character.

Reports reveal that the former Miss World donned a staggering 200 kg of real gold ornaments, pearls, and other precious metals. Crafting these exquisite pieces required the expertise of 70 artisans, and to safeguard the valuable assets, a team of 50 guards was employed. Little did the director anticipate that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s on-screen fashion statement would soon evolve into a nationwide trend, captivating the masses.