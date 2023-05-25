When Aishwarya Rai SLAMMED Report That Raveena 'Caught' Her With Akshay Kumar: 'It Wasn't Me...'

An old video of Aishwarya Rai talking about “a baseless magazine article" on her and Akshay Kumar, has surfaced on social media. The video is from Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 1, where Aishwarya had appeared with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In the video, Aishwarya revealed that she had sued a magazine for falsely reporting that she was “caught" with Akshay Kumar. “At the very beginning of my career, I was very, very furious and that time I had taken (the magazine) to the court because they had carried an article where the whole world knew who it was and not me; where it was projected that I was caught with Akshay Kumar and Raveena (Tandon) had come and blasted me when it was absolutely untrue. Everybody knew who that was," Aishwarya told Karan.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon recently spilled the beans on her equation with her ex Akshay Kumar. The Bollywood actress revealed that she still shares a good bond with Akshay despite their past relationship. Raveena Tandon was said to be in a serious relationship with Akshay Kumar in the late 1990s.

In an interview, Raveena said that they both have immense respect for each other. “Akshay and I are still friends. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry," Raveena told ETimes.

Talking about her equation with Shilpa Shetty, who reportedly dated Akshay Kumar after Raveena’s breakup with him, Raveena said, “Shilpa and I have become close friends. There are things that have bonded us together. There are experiences that have bonded us together. Shilpa and Shamita have been close friends of my hubby. We keep sharing our good times and bad times together."