Popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey died reportedly by suicide at the age of 25. She was found dead in a Varanasi hotel room where she was stationed for a shoot. Hours before her death, Akanksha Dubey had an emotional breakdown during Instagram Live. A video is viral on social media where the actress is crying with her hands covering her mouth. Reportedly, on Sunday morning, Akanksha did not come out of her hotel room even after a long time. The hotel staff informed the same crew and when the door was opened, Akanksha Dubey was seen hanging. The Sarnath police have undertaken the investigation and the body is sent for postmortem.

The demise of Akanksha Dubey shocked the Bhojpuri film industry. Dubey was known as a fierce and strong woman in the film industry. Her tumultuous relationship with actors like Pawan Singh and Ritesh Pandey made headlines. Despite controversies between these two actors, the audience loved Akanksha’s chemistry with both of them. However, on many occasions, Akanksha Dubey had a fallout with Pawan Singh on sets. As reported by News18 Hindi, many times Pawan and Akanksha started quarrelling on sets. It was also alleged that when Pawan Singh was drunk he assaulted and abused Akanksha Dubey.

In an interview, Akanksha Dubey accepted that when Pawan Singh was married, she distanced himself from him. As reported by Asianet, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh’s marriage was on verge of collapse allegedly because of Akanksha Dubey. As reported, the relationship between Pawan and Akanksha took an ugly turn after she filed an FIR, alleging Pawan wanted to destroy her career. News portal Asianet also reported that even after marriage, Pawan Singh wanted to have an affair with her. When she refused to do so, Pawan beat her up and hence she was left with no choice.

Akanksha Dubey lodged an FIR against co-star Ritesh Pandey of assault and threatening to kill her. As reported by the news portal ABP, it was during the shooting of a film when Ritesh Pandey threatened, assaulted, and abused her. Ritesh Pandey has never disclosed his opinion and his side of the story in front of the media. Akanksha and Ritesh have given three super hits films together.

