Trends :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » When Akshay Kumar Ignored Katrina Kaif, Left Her In Tears on Humko Deewana Kar Gaye Sets; Watch

When Akshay Kumar Ignored Katrina Kaif, Left Her In Tears on Humko Deewana Kar Gaye Sets; Watch

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 10:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar first worked together in 2006 film Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. They went on to deliver several hits such as Welcome and Singh is King.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have delivered a number of blockbusters in the past. From Namastey London to Welcome, their chemistry set the screen on fire in the 2000s. However, did you know, Akshay ignored Katrina during their intial interactions of their first film together, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006)? In a video going viral, Katrina opened up about her first meeting with the actor and revealed that he threw attitude at her.

In a video shared by a fan on Instagram, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Farah Khan were seen promoting Tees Maar Khan when the actor-duo opened up about their first meeting. Katrina revealed that she met Akshay for the first time at Firoz A. Nadiadwala’s office and he brushed her off and ‘walked off’ despite her greeting him. They crossed paths again at Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday party and Akshay brushed her off yet again.

Advertisement

Akshay then revealed that the duo then met on the sets of Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and he ignored her there as well. Akshay teased that she went crying to ‘someone’, who fans believed was Salman Khan, and complained to him about Akshay. He revealed that Katrina ‘explained how bad (he) is,’ that he doesn’t talk to her and that he along with the cast spoke only in Punjabi.

Advertisement

It seems that the duo eventually worked things out and went on deliver several blockbusters together. Akshay and Katrina were last seen together in 2020’s Sooryavanshi, which was a hit that year.

While fans are hoping they reunite, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have been busy with their respective projects. Akshay will be seen in OMG: Oh My God 2 this year whereas Katrina has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The actress works with Sriram Raghavan.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: July 02, 2023, 10:27 IST
last updated: July 02, 2023, 10:27 IST
Read More
Install
App