When Akshay Kumar Shouted At Maniesh Paul During An Award Show: 'My Mother Had Also Come...'

Maniesh Paul has undoubtedly entertained us with his performances on both small and big screens over the years. Whether it was Mickey Virus or Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, the actor has a flair to pick interesting roles from time to time. In a recent interview, Maniesh recalled an unsavory incident with Akshay Kumar and how it left him embarrassed.

During a freewheeling conversation with Humans Of Bombay, when the actor was asked to share some funny moments with the tinsel town celebs, Maniesh recalled an interaction with Akshay Kumar around the time when he was new to hosting award shows. It was when Khiladi Kumar was walking off-stage after receiving an award, “Akshay sir ek dialogue to bol dijiye (at least say a dialogue)." “He turned back and said chup kar (shut up) in a stern tone. I started sweating at this. My mother had also come for the first time to see my show. I was so embarrassed that beizzati hogayi (I’ve been insulted)," the actor shared.

He added, “I started telling him how he insulted me in front of my mother. I said I was just asking him for tips on acting. Our conversation just went to another level and everyone was in splits." Later, Akshay Kumar had lauded Maniesh Paul for his sense of humour. He even told the actor that he had fun with him.