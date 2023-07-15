When Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Shattered Box Office Records After Pandemic

After facing multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi was released on November 5, 2021. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, this action-packed cop drama became the first Hindi film to be released post-pandemic. Despite initial concerns about audience hesitancy and the half-occupancy rule in theatres, Sooryavanshi managed to earn a staggering 300 crores, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of that time.

Originally slated for a March 24, 2020 release, the film faced significant delays due to the pandemic-induced shutdowns. However, once theatres reopened, Sooryavanshi emerged as a box-office success. The movie featured special appearances by Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham, further adding to the excitement. The star-studded cast, which also included Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, and Abhimanyu Singh, left no stone unturned in promoting the film through various reality shows and events.

Sooryavanshi brought together the beloved characters from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and offered a thrilling blend of drama, action, and memorable songs. It enjoyed a global release across 1300 screens in 66 countries, debuting with an impressive Rs 26 crores. Contrary to the perception that action films don’t perform well overseas, Sooryavanshi proved its mettle by performing exceptionally in markets like the US, Canada, Australia, and the UAE. The movie continued to thrive even in its third week, accumulating a collection of nearly 70 crores.