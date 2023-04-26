When Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif Busted 'Suhaagraat' Myths On Koffee With Karan; Watch Video

Koffee With Karan will soon be back for another season of juicy gossip and celebrity revelations! Season 7 ended on a high note, with the announcement of another season, and fans have been eagerly waiting to hear who will be on the guest list for Koffee With Karan 8.

During the debut episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh graced the couch, and Alia candidly shared that after the wedding rituals, she was completely exhausted and lacked the energy for suhaagraat (first night post wedding as man and wife). Later in the show, Katrina Kaif joined Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and had a rather quirky solution to it! During the pilot episode, Alia expressed skepticism about the concept of suhaagraat being a myth, but Katrina, when asked the same, weighed in with a thoughtful suggestion, “It can be a suhaag din too!" This left Ishaan and Siddhant, her co-stars from Phone Booth, in splits! During the course of the episode, Katrina also spilled the beans on being introduced to Vicky, how it all began at Zoya Akhtar’s house and how it is going post marriage.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who kept their relationship private until a week before the wedding, got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur in 2021 with only close friends and family in attendance. Alia and Ranbir, on the other hand, tied the knot in April 2022 at the latter’s residence with their family and close friends in attendance and have a daughter, Raha.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Alia will play the lead in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

