When Amitabh Bachchan Cried During One Of The Premiers Of Zanjeer

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is considered a legend in the Hindi film industry. He has been working actively in the industry for 54 years and is known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood. He made his debut in 1969 with the film Saat Hindustani. The film was not well received at the box office and was declared a flop. After this, some of his next few films also didn’t perform well at the box office. However, it was through 1973’s Zanjeer that the actor established himself as a superstar in the industry. He became popularly known as The Angry Young Man after the film’s success. The actor had reportedly also cried during one of the premieres of the film.

Zanjeer boasted a stellar star cast of Pran, Jaya Bachchan, Ajit Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan. During the release of the film, Pran was considered a bigger star than Amitabh Bachchan. It was reported that there was news that Zanjeer was more of Pran’s film than Amitabh Bachchan’s. Even the distributors in South India released the film, stating that it was Pran’s film. Under such circumstances, a premier was organised in Kolkata. When the cast went inside the hall, everyone was taking Pran’s name.

Seeing this, the Sholay star burst into tears. He couldn’t control himself and felt bad that even he had worked hard for the film. Then the director of the film, Prakash Mehra, saw him crying. He told him that he should just wait until the film hit the big screen. After the release, the whole crowd will be chanting Amitabh Bachchan’s name.

A similar situation happened after the film was released. It was only his name that was all over the country. The film became a huge hit at the box office, and Amitabh Bachchan was praised for his acting skills.

After the success of Zanjeer, he became a part of various hit films like Namak Haraam, Abhimaan, Sholay, Kabhi Kabhie, Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, etc. But it was Zanjeer who made him a superstar in the Hindi film industry.