When Amitabh Bachchan Decided To Leave Mumbai And Manoj Kumar Helped Him

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, a legend of the entertainment industry with his superhit movies all along his career, has also seen many difficulties while establishing himself. He had to go through various ups and downs to become the megastar that he is today.

The Sholay actor has always been seen entertaining the audience with his powerpack performances. But there also was a time when no director wanted to take him in his movies due to the constant flops that he had been giving. The movies that did not work in his favour included Saat Hindustani (1969), Sanjog (1972), Pyar Ki Kahani (1971), Raaste Kaa Patthar (1972), Jaban (1972), Ek Nazar (1972), Bansi Birju (1972), Bandhe Haath (1973) and others. This was the period in his life when he reportedly decided to say goodbye to Bollywood forever. Due to the disappointment that he had been getting in his career, he decided to leave Mumbai forever, some reports claim.

Later, a veteran Bollywood actor helped bring Amitabh Bachchan’s career back on track and he was none other than Manoj Kumar. He decided to give him a chance and offered Amitabh Bachchan an opportunity to work with him. He collaborated with him in a movie named Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974). It proved to be a blockbuster in the industry. According to the reports, this was the first-ever Blockbuster movie of Amitabh Bachchan’s career.