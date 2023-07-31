When Amitabh Bachchan Dominated Box Office Between 1975 And 1979

Amitabh Bachchan has been impressing the audience with his exceptional acting for the past five decades. However, during the 1970s, specifically between 1975 and 1979, the actor dominated the box office and delivered a series of back-to-back hits. Let’s take a look at five blockbuster films released during this period that created a storm at the box office.

1. Sholay (1975): Who can forget this evergreen film by Amitabh Bachchan? The iconic action-adventure drama was directed by Ramesh Sippy and starred Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, alongside Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri in pivotal roles. Sholay emerged as the highest-grossing film of 1975 and is often hailed as one of the greatest and most influential Indian films of all time.

2. Hera Pheri (1976): Another hit by Amitabh Bachchan, this film proved to be a box office success and ranked as the fourth highest-grossing film of 1976. Directed by Prakash Mehra, the movie also featured Saira Banu, Vinod Khanna, Sulakshana Pandit, Shreeram Lagoo and Asrani in important roles. The film’s music was composed by Kalyanji Anandji, with lyrics penned by Anjaan Indivar.

3. Amar Akbar Anthony (1977): This Amitabh Bachchan film topped the box office charts in 1977. Directed and produced by Manmohan Desai, it was written by Kader Khan. Alongside Amitabh Bachchan, the movie starred Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Nirupa Roy, Pran and Jeevan.