When Amitabh Bachchan Schooled Priyanka Chopra For Using The 'Four-Letter Word' On Social Media: 'From You...'

Throwbacks often make for great stories. This one time, Bollywood actress and global icon, Priyanka Chopra, and Amitabh Bachchan engaged in a social media banter and there were fireworks.

Flashback to the year 2011, when Twitterverse was in for a whirlwind as Priyanka Chopra decided to retweet a sassy one-liner from none other than pop sensation Rihanna. RiRi’s tweet was sprinkled with a dash of the F-word, as she shut down trolls criticising her style choices.

Amitabh Bachchan wasn’t exactly happy when he stumbled upon PeeCee’s retweet. He was seemingly taken aback, and decided to school her! Big B directly called out Priyanka in his tweet, wondering aloud how she could be dishing out those words on a platform for all to see.

Advertisement

And he didn’t mince his words. “Priyanka !!!??? 4 letter word !!???? From you ???" his tweet read. Priyanka, in a quick move to salvage the situation, tried to set the record straight. She clarified that it was just a retweet and nothing more.

Amitabh Bachchan, not ready to let the virtual dust settle, came back with a gentle reminder that retweets are still fair game for the prying eyes of social media, making it clear that he’d been through a similar situation himself. He wrote, “Arre, retweet bhi padha jaata hai ..mujhse poocho, main bhugat chuka hoon !! But chill .. love to you and take care !!"

Priyanka dissed Rihanna and wrote, ““pheeeewwww! Ok sir! Sabak seekh liya.. Bhaad mein jaaye Rihanna aur uske tweets! Love u 2 and have a good day @SrBachchan."