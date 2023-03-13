The 2003 film Baghban created a huge stir when it came out, especially among the elders in Indian households. Although the film has not aged very well with many contemporary reviewers feeling that the movie dehumanised children who stayed away from their parents, it certainly had its heart in the right place. An interesting trivia related to Baghban has been making headlines these days. As per a report, the entire cast and crew of Baghban, including director Ravi Chopra and producer BR Chopra, were in tears when the climactic speech was delivered on the sets by Amitabh Bachchan.

The power-packed emotional dialogues of the film have long been considered one of the strongest points of the movie, especially the one delivered by Amitabh Bachchan in the climax. Amitabh Bachchan delivers a hard-hitting speech on parenting towards the end of the film which he ends by saying the words, “Parents are not the first rung of any ladder, they are the roots of the tree of life".

The responsibility to come up with these hard-hitting lines was entrusted to none other than Javed Akhtar. In the climax scene, before Amitabh’s speech, there was a short speech by Salman Khan. Salman wanted it to be something different and special, so he took help from his father Salim Khan for this. Understanding the heart of the film, Salim gave him magical words “I have seen God and he is my Babuji" and the words did wonders for the actor on the screen.

There is also a story behind how the idea of Baghban came to the producer of the film BR Chopra. Reportedly, BR Chopra went to Denmark for some work and while on his visit, he visited an old age home. An elderly person told him how his children had abandoned him. Chopra was touched by his words and he decided to make a film on this subject. Although the concept of old-age homes is not touched upon in Baghban, director Ravi Chopra effectively portrayed the story of an ageing couple faced with indifference from their children.

