When Ananya Panday Said She Found The Godfather Overrated But Denied It Later: ‘I Get Carried Away’

Ananya Panday was once asked about a movie which is overrated according to her. The actress immediately responded saying ‘The Godfather’. She added, “I haven’t seen it, so." However, later the actress denied the same and revealed that she has watched all three movies. A video of the same has gone viral now.

In the other video, the actress shared that Ishaan Khatter had asked her, if she found The Godfather overrated. The Liger actress was heard saying, “No, I do not. I watched all three of them and it’s a part of my favourite movies now and I get carried away sometimes, and I talk really fast. There was a hamper to win, and it was the first movie that came to my mind, it really of me."

Have a look at the video:

Several Reddit users dropped in their opinion on her statements. One of them wrote, “Fun fact: She changed her opinion after watching Sofia Cappola’s acting in 3rd part, which also inspired her own acting in Liger, to a large extent."