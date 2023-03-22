Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar-starrer Vedha was the 125th film of his career and it hit the theatres in December last year. The film received a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audience. After a successful run in theatres, Vedha is all set to have its premiere on Television. The heart-wrenching revenge drama will broadcast on Colors Kannada this Sunday, March 26 at 7 pm. The channel shared the same on its official Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Fans who missed it in both theatres and OTT are thrilled that they will get to watch the terrific film on their TV sets. Sharing the high-octane trailer of Vedha to announce the news, the channel wrote in the caption which is loosely translated, “Karnataka Emperor Dr Shivarajkumar starrer sensational movie Vedha."

Advertisement

Watch the Instagram Reel here:

Last month, Shiva Rajkumar shared that the film streaming crossed more than 100 million minutes on streaming giant Zee5.

Vedha was the fourth collaboration between Shiva Rajkumar and director A Harsha. The film has many hearts with an engrossing storyline which narrates about women’s empowerment. The protagonist in the movie believes in women’s empowerment and standing up for women’s rights.

Along with Shiva Rajkumar, Vedha has a stellar star cast including Shwetha Chengappa, Veena Ponappa, Umashree, Ganavi Laxman and Aditi Sagar in prominent roles.

Advertisement

The film has been penned with Harsha engaged the audience throughout the film. The music has been scored by Arjun Janya while the camera was handled by Swami J Gowda.

With Vedha, Shiva Rajkumar has completed 36 years in the industry. The veteran actor has cultivated a huge fan base with his imposing screen presence and tremendous acting chops. He made his debut with Singeetam Srinivas Rao’s Anand in 1986.

Read all the Latest Movies News here