When Angry Lata Mangeshkar Slammed Mohammed Rafi For Refusing to Sing With Her

The issue of singers receiving royalties for their songs is still a contentious matter for both music companies and singers in Hindi cinema. Lata Mangeshkar was the pioneer who took a stand in the 1960s, despite the odds being stacked against the singers. By that time, Lata had already achieved tremendous success and popularity and was the preferred choice for duets with established singers like Mukesh, Mohammed Rafi, and Kishore Kumar.

During this period, the popularity of music concerts and stage performances for Hindi film music had been growing across India and some parts of the world. While music companies would compensate musicians with royalties, singers received no such consideration. Lata took a stand and demanded royalties from film producers. This deepened her differences with Mukesh and Md Rafi.